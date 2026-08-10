Typhoon Dolphin disrupts travel

Typhoon Dolphin disrupts travel

BEIJING
Typhoon Dolphin disrupts travel

A man holds tightly onto an umbrella amid rain in Shanghai.

Typhoon Dolphin brought heavy rain to eastern China on Aug. 10, causing hundreds of flight cancelations even as the storm weakened and some cities resumed public transport.


The weather system lost power after making two landfalls along the coast of Zhejiang province on Aug. 9, with China’s National Meteorological Center (NMC) issuing its least severe typhoon alert on the morning of Aug. 10.


However, the NMC warned that parts of east and central China would continue to receive heavy rain for the next day.


Authorities issued their most severe flash flood alert for parts of eastern and southern Zhejiang on Aug. 10, state broadcaster CCTV said.


Shanghai’s two main passenger airports saw 943 flights canceled, the airport authority said in an online post. Public transport services, including many local trains, have been suspended in the financial hub.


Zhejiang’s Ningbo International Airport resumed flight operations from midday but warned that some journeys may still be delayed or canceled since the effects of the typhoon have “not yet completely dissipated.”


Provincial capital Hangzhou resumed subway services on the morning of Aug. 10 after halting some train operations on Aug. 9.


Northern China is also set for extreme weather this week, with five districts in Beijing issuing red alerts for heavy rain, with some warning of landslide and flooding risks.

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