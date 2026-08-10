Iran says no concerns over Türkiye-Saudi-Pakistan pact

TEHRAN

Iran has no reason to be concerned that a new defense pact between Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan is directed against Tehran, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Aug. 10.

Baghaei said the agreement reflected a shift in how regional countries approach security, with greater reliance on their own capabilities rather than outside powers.

“Any plan that is based on the geopolitical and historical realities of the region, is comprehensive and inclusive, and correctly identifies the enemy and the threat, has a chance of helping to strengthen security and prevent instability and abuses by the Zionist enemy and its allies,” he said, referring to Israel.

Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed the defense agreement on Aug. 7 amid heightened regional tensions following the conflict between Iran and the United States and growing concerns over maritime security and energy supplies in the Strait of Hormuz.

Yemen welcomed the agreement on Aug. 9, calling it a strategic step toward strengthening defense cooperation, collective deterrence and regional security.

In a statement, the Yemeni Foreign Ministry said the deal reflected “the shared political will to unify efforts, strengthen collective security and deterrence, and confront challenges and threats affecting the region’s security and stability.”

Fidan holds talks with French, German FMs

The agreement has been presented by Türkiye as defensive and not directed against any particular country. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said over the weekend that it was not an alternative to Türkiye’s existing security alliances, particularly NATO.

Fidan said many NATO members had developed similar security arrangements with non-NATO countries and stressed that Türkiye would continue to fulfill its responsibilities within the alliance.

He also said the pact was open to other regional countries, particularly Egypt.

Meanwhile, Fidan discussed regional developments on Aug. 10 in separate phone calls with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and German Foreign Minister Johann David Wadephul, according to diplomatic sources.

The sources did not provide details on the issues discussed but said the conversations focused on regional developments.

Ankara believes the agreement will completely “overhaul the regional security architecture” while assuring that it is not targeting any particular country.

“The Agreement is intended to strengthen collective deterrence against any act of aggression and stipulates that any armed attack against any one of the three States shall be regarded as an attack against them all,” read a joint statement.

“It further provides for the enhancement of all aspects of defense cooperation among the three States.”