Erdoğan hosts Austria’s chancellor in Ankara

ANKARA

Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker arrived in Türkiye on Aug. 10 at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for talks expected to focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation.

The visit includes a comprehensive discussion of steps that could be taken to further develop cooperation between Ankara and Vienna, Türkiye’s Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said.

Duran said the talks would cover “all aspects of the countries’ multifaceted relations and include an exchange of views on current regional and global developments.”

Local media reported that Vienna’s interest in acquiring drones could be among the key issues on the agenda.

Austria’s parliament voted in 2016, with the support of all six political parties represented at the time, to halt arms exports to Türkiye. The decision was followed by calls to prevent the export of Rotax engines used in Turkish drones. Türkiye later began developing and producing domestically manufactured piston engines for its drones.

Stocker has served as Austria’s chancellor since March 2025. A member of the center-right People’s Party, he has been a member of the National Council since 2019.

He served as the party’s secretary-general from September 2022 to January 2025 before becoming acting leader following the resignation of Chancellor Karl Nehammer.