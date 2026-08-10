Magnitude 7.4 earthquake strikes western Colombia

BOGOTA

A magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck western Colombia on Monday, causing injuries and damage to buildings in the Pacific department of Choco, local authorities said.

The U.S. Geological Survey located the epicenter five kilometers east of San José del Palmar at a depth of 107 kilometers. The earthquake struck at 7:34 a.m. local time.

Choco Governor Nubia Córdoba said there were injuries and serious damage to buildings in the regional capital, Quibdo, but gave no figures.

The earthquake was felt across much of Colombia, including Bogota, Cali, Medellin, Manizales, Pereira, Barranquilla and Bucaramanga. Residents evacuated homes and offices in several cities.

Shaking was also reported in neighboring Ecuador, where people left buildings in some areas.

Colombian authorities began assessing damage in the affected regions. No deaths were immediately reported.