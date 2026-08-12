Fidan meets Libyan leaders under Ankara’s ‘one Libya’ policy

TRIPOLI

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan with Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity Abdulhamid Dbeibeh.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held talks with senior Libyan officials in Tripoli on Aug. 11 as Türkiye expanded its diplomatic engagement across the country’s east and west.

Fidan met separately with Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh, Presidential Council head Mohamed al-Menfi, High Council of State head Mohammed Muftah Takala and Ibrahim Dbeibeh, national security adviser to the prime minister, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

The meetings marked the first leg of a two-day visit that was due to continue in Benghazi on Aug. 12.

Ankara says the tour reflects its “one Libya” policy, which supports a politically and militarily unified country and dialogue with actors in its western, eastern and southern regions.

The talks covered political and economic ties, trade, energy, contracting, military cooperation and the defense industry, as well as Libya’s political process and efforts to hold elections.

Energy cooperation and the eastern Mediterranean were also on the agenda, including the maritime boundary agreement signed by Ankara and Tripoli in 2019.

Türkiye and Libya are considering expanding Turkish Petroleum Corporation’s exploration and drilling activities. In February,

TPAO won two exploration blocks in Libya’s first licensing round in 17 years — an onshore block with Spain’s Repsol and an offshore block with Repsol and Hungary’s MOL.

The Benghazi leg follows increased Turkish contacts with eastern Libya.

National Intelligence Organization chief İbrahim Kalın met Saddam Haftar, deputy commander of east-based forces, in Benghazi on June 23. Fidan later received Haftar in Ankara on July 24.