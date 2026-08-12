Istanbul e-export summit to gather e-commerce giants

ISTANBUL

Istanbul will host a premier summit gathering the world’s leading e-commerce firms, representing a combined trade volume of $6.1 trillion, on Sept. 3-5 at the Global E-Export Summit (IGEXX 2026).

More than 40 global e-commerce platforms will be featured at the summit, coordinated by the Turkish Trade Ministry and organized jointly by the Turkish Exporters’ Assembly (TİM) and the E-Commerce Operators’ Association (ETİD).

Major industry players like Amazon, Alibaba, Walmart Marketplace, eBay, TikTok Shop, SHEIN, Tmall, JD.com, Coupang, Wayfair, Otto, Kaufland, Cdiscount, eMAG, Mercado Libre, Noon, Jumia, Zalora and Takealot will participate in the summit.

The three-day event will connect global and regional e-commerce giants with Turkish manufacturers, brands and exporters for potential new partnerships, while the summit will address topics like expansion into new markets, e-exports powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and opportunities in Asian markets.

Mehmet Ali Yalçlnkaya, director general of exports at the Turkish Trade Ministry, said diversifying markets and strengthening the country’s position in digital trade are key since around 40 percent of current Turkish exports go to the EU alone.

He noted that new partnership opportunities beyond China are significant for exporters in high-potential Asian markets like Indonesia and Malaysia.

Hasan Önal, director general of e-exports and digital marketing at the Trade Ministry, said around 13 percent of Turkish firms engaged in e-exports leverage Amazon, while AI applications will further reshape cross-border competition.

Önal noted that Türkiye’s e-export volume reached $5.05 billion in 2025, supported by more than 11,000 active companies, adding that the ministry’s financial and logistical support for firms in digital marketing, order fulfillment and global marketplace access will expand to further bolster growth.