Palestinian President Abbas to visit Türkiye for talks with Erdoğan

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Aug. 12 during the Palestinian leader’s official visit to Türkiye, the country’s communications director said on Aug. 11.

Abbas is set to arrive in the capital Ankara on Aug. 11 for a three-day official visit at Erdogan’s invitation, Burhanettin Duran said.

During their meeting, Erdoğan and Abbas will exchange views on the latest developments in Palestine, bilateral relations and regional developments.

The talks are expected to focus on broader regional developments as Türkiye maintains its diplomatic efforts to support the Palestinian cause and promote regional stability.

Abbas’ visit comes as international attention remains focused on the situation in Palestine, offering Ankara and Ramallah an opportunity to align their positions on key regional matters.

The Palestinian president’s three-day visit highlights the longstanding political and diplomatic ties between Türkiye and the Palestinian leadership.

In August 2024, Abbas addressed the Turkish parliament during an extraordinary session.

He has promised to go to the besieged Gaza Strip, saying he will stand by the Palestinian people even if it costs him his life.