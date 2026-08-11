Palestinian President Abbas to visit Türkiye for talks with Erdoğan

Palestinian President Abbas to visit Türkiye for talks with Erdoğan

ANKARA
Palestinian President Abbas to visit Türkiye for talks with Erdoğan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Aug. 12 during the Palestinian leader’s official visit to Türkiye, the country’s communications director said on Aug. 11.

Abbas is set to arrive in the capital Ankara on Aug. 11 for a three-day official visit at Erdogan’s invitation, Burhanettin Duran said.

During their meeting, Erdoğan and Abbas will exchange views on the latest developments in Palestine, bilateral relations and regional developments.

The talks are expected to focus on broader regional developments as Türkiye maintains its diplomatic efforts to support the Palestinian cause and promote regional stability.

Abbas’ visit comes as international attention remains focused on the situation in Palestine, offering Ankara and Ramallah an opportunity to align their positions on key regional matters.

The Palestinian president’s three-day visit highlights the longstanding political and diplomatic ties between Türkiye and the Palestinian leadership.

In August 2024, Abbas addressed the Turkish parliament during an extraordinary session.

He has promised to go to the besieged Gaza Strip, saying he will stand by the Palestinian people even if it costs him his life.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Companies embrace IPOs but investors turn more cautious

Companies embrace IPOs but investors turn more cautious
LATEST NEWS

  1. Companies embrace IPOs but investors turn more cautious

    Companies embrace IPOs but investors turn more cautious

  2. Economic losses from natural disasters fall to $100 bln in first half of 2026

    Economic losses from natural disasters fall to $100 bln in first half of 2026

  3. World youth unemployment rate rose last year: UN

    World youth unemployment rate rose last year: UN

  4. Google's Gemini AI assistant reaches one billion users

    Google's Gemini AI assistant reaches one billion users

  5. Chinese automakers shift gears from exports to African production

    Chinese automakers shift gears from exports to African production
Recommended
Foreign ministry condemns Colombia’s recognition of Israeli sovereignty over Golan

Foreign ministry condemns Colombia’s recognition of Israeli sovereignty over Golan
Fidan meets Libyan leaders under Ankara’s ‘one Libya’ policy

Fidan meets Libyan leaders under Ankara’s ‘one Libya’ policy
Palestinian president in Ankara for talks with Erdoğan

Palestinian president in Ankara for talks with Erdoğan
Türkiye, Bulgaria vow closer cooperation against rising gang crime

Türkiye, Bulgaria vow closer cooperation against rising gang crime
Turkish FM to visit Tripoli, Benghazi to emphasize ‘one Libya’ policy

Turkish FM to visit Tripoli, Benghazi to emphasize ‘one Libya’ policy
Erdoğan urges EU progress on customs union, visa liberalization

Erdoğan urges EU progress on customs union, visa liberalization
WORLD Economic losses from natural disasters fall to $100 bln in first half of 2026

Economic losses from natural disasters fall to $100 bln in first half of 2026

Economic losses from natural catastrophes worldwide are estimated to have reached $100 billion in the first half of this year, reinsurance group Swiss Re has said, a sharp decline from the period last year.

ECONOMY Companies embrace IPOs but investors turn more cautious

Companies embrace IPOs but investors turn more cautious

The enthusiasm of companies seeking alternative financing through initial public offerings (IPOs) continues to grow, with firms awaiting approval from Türkiye’s Capital Markets Board (SPK) gradually making their way onto the stock exchange.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe to clash with Lyon for Champions League spot

Fenerbahçe to clash with Lyon for Champions League spot

Anderson Talisca converted a second-half penalty to guide Fenerbahçe into the UEFA Champions League playoff round with a 1-0 victory over Sturm Graz on Aug. 11 night, completing a 3-0 aggregate triumph.
﻿