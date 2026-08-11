Schools remain closed as Indonesia battles wildfires

Schools remain closed as Indonesia battles wildfires

SURABAYA
Schools remain closed as Indonesia battles wildfires

Wildfire flames and smoke rise above a forest in the Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park near Mount Bromo in Probolinggo, East Java province. (AFP Photo)

Dozens of Indonesian schools were shuttered for a second day on Aug. 11 against the spreading haze of wildfires plaguing the archipelago at the start of a long and intense dry season worsened by El Nino.


In West Kalimantan on the island of Borneo that Indonesia shares with Malaysia and Brunei, the mayor of Pontianak ordered schools closed due to the smoke wafting over the city from fires elsewhere.


Public records show Pontianak has tens of thousands of public school pupils.


Children will learn from home for as long as air quality remains poor, mayor Edi Rusdi Kamtono said in a statement on Aug. 10, without stating how many schools were affected.


“We have started to feel it, especially at night and in the morning, as haze has already blanketed the city of Pontianak,” he said.


On the island of Java, firefighters battled flames for a ninth day at a national park that has lost 900 hectares to an inferno that broke out on Aug. 3.


The blaze at the Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park, a major tourist attraction closed to visitors since Aug. 8, is one of several wildfires that have drawn in nearly 50,000 firefighters countrywide.


More than 107,000 hectares of land have burnt countrywide so far this year.


Authorities insist that food stocks remain adequate.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Companies embrace IPOs but investors turn more cautious

Companies embrace IPOs but investors turn more cautious
LATEST NEWS

  1. Companies embrace IPOs but investors turn more cautious

    Companies embrace IPOs but investors turn more cautious

  2. Economic losses from natural disasters fall to $100 bln in first half of 2026

    Economic losses from natural disasters fall to $100 bln in first half of 2026

  3. World youth unemployment rate rose last year: UN

    World youth unemployment rate rose last year: UN

  4. Google's Gemini AI assistant reaches one billion users

    Google's Gemini AI assistant reaches one billion users

  5. Chinese automakers shift gears from exports to African production

    Chinese automakers shift gears from exports to African production
Recommended
Economic losses from natural disasters fall to $100 bln in first half of 2026

Economic losses from natural disasters fall to $100 bln in first half of 2026
Woman pulled alive from Colombia quake rubble as toll rises

Woman pulled alive from Colombia quake rubble as toll rises
North Korea fires ballistic missile ahead of US-South drills

North Korea fires ballistic missile ahead of US-South drills
Gaza water access far below emergency standard: UN

Gaza water access far below emergency standard: UN
Australia and Vietnam boost military ties in nod to China

Australia and Vietnam boost military ties in nod to China
UN nuclear watchdog set to visit Syria amid reported deal

UN nuclear watchdog set to visit Syria amid reported deal
WORLD Economic losses from natural disasters fall to $100 bln in first half of 2026

Economic losses from natural disasters fall to $100 bln in first half of 2026

Economic losses from natural catastrophes worldwide are estimated to have reached $100 billion in the first half of this year, reinsurance group Swiss Re has said, a sharp decline from the period last year.

ECONOMY Companies embrace IPOs but investors turn more cautious

Companies embrace IPOs but investors turn more cautious

The enthusiasm of companies seeking alternative financing through initial public offerings (IPOs) continues to grow, with firms awaiting approval from Türkiye’s Capital Markets Board (SPK) gradually making their way onto the stock exchange.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe to clash with Lyon for Champions League spot

Fenerbahçe to clash with Lyon for Champions League spot

Anderson Talisca converted a second-half penalty to guide Fenerbahçe into the UEFA Champions League playoff round with a 1-0 victory over Sturm Graz on Aug. 11 night, completing a 3-0 aggregate triumph.
﻿