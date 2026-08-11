UN nuclear watchdog set to visit Syria amid reported deal

DAMASCUS

Syria’s Atomic Energy Commission said on Aug. 11 that a delegation from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will visit the country to announce “significant progress,” appearing to confirm reports that the U.N. nuclear watchdog is preparing to remove nuclear material from a previously undisclosed site.

The announcement came after Axios reported that the IAEA is expected to begin removing the material following understandings reached between the United States, Syria and Israel.

The mission targets “Site 99,” where the former Bashar al-Assad regime reportedly stored material, including yellowcake, intended for the Al-Kibar reactor project.

During the rule of Assad, Damascus operated a covert nuclear program.

The new Syrian government agreed to the removal as Israel threatened further military action to prevent access to the site.

Israeli officials also raised concerns about “detected movement” in the area, believing that Damascus was trying to secure the material.