Colombia quake toll rises as rescue efforts continue

Colombia quake toll rises as rescue efforts continue

BOGOTA
Colombia quake toll rises as rescue efforts continue

The death toll from the magnitude 7.4 earthquake that struck western Colombia has risen to at least 132, the Colombian Association of Capital Cities, or Asocapitales, said.

More than 700 people were injured, according to the association, as rescue crews continued to search collapsed buildings in Pereira, Cali, Quibdo, Manizales and Armenia.

Authorities warned that the toll could rise further as reports continued to arrive from the affected areas.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck at 7:34 a.m. local time on Aug. 10, with its epicenter about five kilometers east of San Jose del Palmar in the western department of Choco. It occurred at a depth of about 107 kilometers.

The earthquake was felt across much of Colombia, including the capital Bogota, as well as in parts of Ecuador, Panama and Venezuela.

Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella, who had been sworn in three days earlier, declared a state of emergency and pledged a coordinated national rescue operation.

Pereira recorded the highest number of deaths, while extensive damage was also reported in Cali. A nighttime curfew was imposed in Cali to prevent looting and allow emergency crews to work.

Damaged roads, hospitals and public infrastructure disrupted rescue efforts, while several airports suspended operations. Water, electricity, telecommunications and transport services were interrupted in Quibdo and Manizales.

Residents joined emergency teams in clearing rubble in Cali. “We are trying to get everyone out alive,” volunteer Andres Felipe Mejia told AFP.

The United States announced $15.5 million in emergency assistance, while the European Union activated its Copernicus satellite service to support rescue operations. Several other countries also offered assistance.

Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry expressed condolences to the families of those killed and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

It said the Turkish Embassy in Bogota was in contact with Turkish citizens and closely monitoring their situation.

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