Trump Media sees $238 mln second-quarter loss on digital assets decline

Trump Media sees $238 mln second-quarter loss on digital assets decline

WASHINGTON  
Trump Media sees $238 mln second-quarter loss on digital assets decline

 

The parent company of President Donald Trump's Truth Social platform reported a ten-fold increase in losses for the second quarter, linked to declines in values of its digital assets.

Trump Media & Technology Group posted a loss of $238.1 million for the quarter ending June 30, the company said in a press release.

This stood in sharp contrast to its $20 million loss for the same quarter in the prior year.

The shortfall was largely due to declines in non-cash assets. This included more than $190 million in losses from "digital assets, digital assets pledged, and equity securities."

The company meanwhile reported $1.7 million in revenue, up 89 percent from the same period a year earlier.

In its first fiscal quarter, Trump Media & Technology Group similarly reported a net loss mostly due to tumbling cryptocurrency valuations.

The president routinely uses Truth Social to make official announcements.

The company added on Monday that it is well-positioned to complete its proposed merger with nuclear-fusion company TAE Technologies in 2026.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Companies embrace IPOs but investors turn more cautious

Companies embrace IPOs but investors turn more cautious
LATEST NEWS

  1. Companies embrace IPOs but investors turn more cautious

    Companies embrace IPOs but investors turn more cautious

  2. Economic losses from natural disasters fall to $100 bln in first half of 2026

    Economic losses from natural disasters fall to $100 bln in first half of 2026

  3. World youth unemployment rate rose last year: UN

    World youth unemployment rate rose last year: UN

  4. Google's Gemini AI assistant reaches one billion users

    Google's Gemini AI assistant reaches one billion users

  5. Chinese automakers shift gears from exports to African production

    Chinese automakers shift gears from exports to African production
Recommended
Companies embrace IPOs but investors turn more cautious

Companies embrace IPOs but investors turn more cautious
World youth unemployment rate rose last year: UN

World youth unemployment rate rose last year: UN
Googles Gemini AI assistant reaches one billion users

Google's Gemini AI assistant reaches one billion users
Chinese automakers shift gears from exports to African production

Chinese automakers shift gears from exports to African production
Istanbul e-export summit to gather e-commerce giants

Istanbul e-export summit to gather e-commerce giants
Türkiye plans interagency push on critical minerals

Türkiye plans interagency push on critical minerals
Oil prices rise, stocks mixed ahead of crucial US inflation data

Oil prices rise, stocks mixed ahead of crucial US inflation data
WORLD Economic losses from natural disasters fall to $100 bln in first half of 2026

Economic losses from natural disasters fall to $100 bln in first half of 2026

Economic losses from natural catastrophes worldwide are estimated to have reached $100 billion in the first half of this year, reinsurance group Swiss Re has said, a sharp decline from the period last year.

ECONOMY Companies embrace IPOs but investors turn more cautious

Companies embrace IPOs but investors turn more cautious

The enthusiasm of companies seeking alternative financing through initial public offerings (IPOs) continues to grow, with firms awaiting approval from Türkiye’s Capital Markets Board (SPK) gradually making their way onto the stock exchange.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe to clash with Lyon for Champions League spot

Fenerbahçe to clash with Lyon for Champions League spot

Anderson Talisca converted a second-half penalty to guide Fenerbahçe into the UEFA Champions League playoff round with a 1-0 victory over Sturm Graz on Aug. 11 night, completing a 3-0 aggregate triumph.
﻿