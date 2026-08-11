Trump Media sees $238 mln second-quarter loss on digital assets decline

The parent company of President Donald Trump's Truth Social platform reported a ten-fold increase in losses for the second quarter, linked to declines in values of its digital assets.
Trump Media & Technology Group posted a loss of $238.1 million for the quarter ending June 30, the company said in a press release.
This stood in sharp contrast to its $20 million loss for the same quarter in the prior year.
The shortfall was largely due to declines in non-cash assets. This included more than $190 million in losses from "digital assets, digital assets pledged, and equity securities."
The company meanwhile reported $1.7 million in revenue, up 89 percent from the same period a year earlier.
In its first fiscal quarter, Trump Media & Technology Group similarly reported a net loss mostly due to tumbling cryptocurrency valuations.
The president routinely uses Truth Social to make official announcements.
The company added on Monday that it is well-positioned to complete its proposed merger with nuclear-fusion company TAE Technologies in 2026.
The enthusiasm of companies seeking alternative financing through initial public offerings (IPOs) continues to grow, with firms awaiting approval from Türkiye’s Capital Markets Board (SPK) gradually making their way onto the stock exchange.