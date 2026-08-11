Türkiye aims to raise trade with Austria to $6 billion: Minister

Türkiye aims to raise trade with Austria to $6 billion: Minister

ANKARA
Türkiye aims to raise trade with Austria to $6 billion: Minister

 

Türkiye aims to raise its trade volume with Austria to $6 billion after bilateral commerce reached a record $4.4 billion in 2025, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has said.

Bolat attended delegation-level talks held during Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker’s visit to Ankara on Aug. 10.

“Building on the positive momentum in bilateral trade, we said we wanted to reach a trade volume of $6 billion in a balanced and sustainable manner in the coming period,” Bolat wrote on NSosyal.

Mutual investments are also a central part of the economic partnership, he said. According to Bolat, 1,075 Austrian companies operate in Türkiye, while Austria’s direct investment stock in the country has reached $4.8 billion. Turkish investment in Austria stands at $1.8 billion.

Bolat said Türkiye aimed to diversify the investment portfolio between the two countries and expand existing ties.

The experience of Turkish contractors abroad, combined with Austrian engineering expertise and financing, could also create opportunities for joint projects in third countries, he said.

Bolat cited the cooperation agreement between Austria’s official export credit agency, Oesterreichische Kontrollbank, and Türk Eximbank as a mechanism that could support such projects.

Türkiye also sought the full liberalization of road freight transport with Austria and an increase in the number of road transport permits, he added.

Bolat said the two countries should also cooperate within EU frameworks on green and digital transformation, public procurement and trade policy, particularly the Industrial Accelerator Act.

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