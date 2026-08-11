Australia and Vietnam boost military ties in nod to China

Australia and Vietnam boost military ties in nod to China

SYDNEY
Australia and Vietnam boost military ties in nod to China

Vietnam President To Lam (L) and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, right, exchange documents following a bilateral meeting in Canberra. (AP Photo)

Australia and Vietnam said on Aug. 11 that they would expand cooperation between their militaries as the middle powers face down Beijing’s expanding reach in the Pacific and the South China Sea.


Following talks between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Vietnamese leader To Lam in Canberra, the two countries said their defense forces would work more closely together on maritime security and conduct joint training.


“Our defense industries, as well as our defense forces, are cooperating more and more,” Albanese said in opening remarks as he met with the Vietnamese leader.


“Today’s uncertain world means that it is more important than ever that friends engage with each other on all levels, economic, social, environmental, to meet the challenges that are before us,” he added.


The Vietnamese leader’s visit to Australia comes as both countries chafe against a growing military build-up by China in the region.


Vietnam is one of a number of nations with competing claims in the South China Sea, which Beijing claims in nearly its entirety despite an international ruling that its assertion has no legal basis.


Australia is also overseeing a once-in-a-generation expansion of its defense forces and a growing U.S. military footprint on its territory in a bid to counter Beijing’s build-up of forces.


Australia’s Defense Minister Richard Marles said on Aug. 11 that the deepening cooperation with Vietnam would “directly contribute to the stability and security of our region.”


Aug. 11's announcement came alongside a slate of deals between Canberra and Hanoi, including a commitment to deepen “economic resilience” as well as restart market access for Australian game meat, including kangaroo, to Vietnam.

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