Turkish FM to visit Tripoli, Benghazi to emphasize ‘one Libya’ policy

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is heading to Tripoli and Benghazi for a two-day visit to push Türkiye’s “one Libya policy,” which advocates for a politically and militarily unified country, according to diplomatic sources.

Fidan will visit Tripoli and Benghazi on Aug. 11 and 12, the sources said.

His visit comes after National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief İbrahim Kalın met Saddam Haftar, deputy commander of East Libya-based forces, in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi in late July.

Saddam Haftar also paid a visit to Ankara in late July, where he met Fidan.

According to sources, Fidan and his counterparts will comprehensively review all aspects of bilateral ties, focusing on political, economic, energy, military and defense cooperation.

Fidan will also exchange views on Libya’s ongoing political process and U.S.-led mediation efforts while highlighting Ankara’s contributions to regional stability. Throughout his talks, Fidan will stress that Türkiye’s “one Libya policy” engages all political factions across the country’s eastern, western, and southern regions without discrimination.

Türkiye deployed troops to Tripoli in 2020 to protect the U.N.-recognized government from forces led by General Khalifa Haftar.

Fidan will also emphasize the need for continued cooperation in the eastern Mediterranean under the maritime boundary demarcation deal signed by Ankara and Tripoli in late 2019.

Türkiye and Libya are also mulling expanding cooperation in the field of energy, leveraging Turkish Petroleum’s existing licenses for offshore and onshore exploration and drilling.