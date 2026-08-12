Bill proposes licensing rules, fee cap for foreign booking platforms

ANKARA

Foreign-based online accommodation platforms would need a permit from the Culture and Tourism Ministry and face a 17 percent ceiling on fees under a bill submitted to parliament by lawmakers from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

The permit would cost 5 million Turkish Liras, remain valid for two years and could not be transferred.

The fee would be raised annually in line with the official revaluation rate, while the president could double it or reduce it by half.

Platforms seeking a permit would have to be registered as digital services taxpayers, have no outstanding tax debts, maintain a contact address in Türkiye and appoint at least one representative in the country.

The representative would handle requests from judicial and administrative authorities, respond to applications and oversee compliance with the proposed rules.

Under the bill, platforms could directly handle bookings for accommodation businesses certified by the ministry and homes licensed for tourism rentals, as well as online airline ticket sales.

Services reserved for travel agencies would have to be offered through licensed agencies, while vehicle rentals would need to be arranged through businesses authorized by the Trade Ministry.

Turkish law would apply to disputes arising from activities covered by the permit, with Turkish courts holding exclusive jurisdiction.

The total amount collected by a platform on a covered sale, regardless of how it is described, could not exceed 17 percent of the sale price excluding value-added tax.

Platforms would also have to verify and display the certificate numbers of accommodation businesses and licensed rental homes.

They could not prevent service providers from offering the same services through other channels at the same or different prices, force them to join promotional campaigns or penalize them in rankings for filing complaints with public authorities or courts.

Exceeding the 17 percent ceiling or collecting an undisclosed charge could result in a fine equal to 10 times the improperly collected amount.

Violations involving rankings, alternative sales channels or compulsory campaigns would carry a fine of 500,000 liras, with repeated breaches potentially leading to the cancellation of the permit.

Platforms operating without a permit, or after a permit had expired or been revoked, could have access to their services blocked, subject to judicial review.

The bill would also require the platforms to pay a tourism contribution of 0.075 percent, calculated on the basis used for the digital services tax.

Platforms already operating in Türkiye would have three months after the legislation took effect to apply for a permit.