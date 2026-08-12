Seven hidden lakes reveal Uludağ’s geological legacy

BURSA

A breathtaking view of one of Uludağ Mountain’s seven hidden glacial lakes, glimmering high in the alpine heights of Bursa.

High above the northwestern Turkish city of Bursa, seven alpine lakes scattered across the summit of Uludağ preserve traces of geological processes that unfolded over millions of years.



Known as the Lakes Region, the area sits near the summit of Uludağ, a mountain that rises to over 2,500 meters and is one of Türkiye’s best-known destinations for winter sports and nature.



The seven lakes, Aynalı, Karagöl, Buzlu, Kilimli, Heybeli, Kovukdere and Cayırlıdere, were shaped by glaciers and are fed by surface and groundwater.



Their rocky basins and surrounding formations offer a glimpse into the mountain’s geological evolution, while the lakes themselves have become destinations for hikers, mountaineers and nature enthusiasts.



President of the Southern Marmara Branch of the Chamber of Geological Engineers Mehmet Yıldız said the lakes should be regarded as part of Türkiye’s geological heritage.



“These are natural formations that have the characteristics of geoheritage. They form over millions of years,” Yıldız said.



He said the concept of geoheritage, natural formations that provide evidence of Earth’s geological history, has yet to become fully established in Türkiye.



Understanding such formations is important for studying how the Earth has evolved over time and guiding future geological research, Yıldız said.



The Chamber of Geological Engineers conducted fieldwork in the Lakes Region in 2023 together with members of the Association for the Protection of Geological Heritage, known as JEMİRKO, as part of efforts to secure geoheritage status for the area.



Despite its rugged landscape, Uludağ is not a volcanic mountain, Yıldız said.



The mountain was formed through tectonic activity and magmatism, rather than volcanic eruptions. As a result, the lakes at its summit are not crater lakes.



Instead, they were formed by glaciers that eroded the underlying geological formations. Moraine deposits, accumulations of rock and sediment left behind by glaciers, helped create natural basins where surface and groundwater could collect.



Water levels in the lakes have risen this year compared with recent years, the expert said, attributing the increase to heavy snowfall over the winter and spring rainfall.