Online education rate in Türkiye hits 22.9 percent

Online education rate in Türkiye hits 22.9 percent

ANKARA
Online education rate in Türkiye hits 22.9 percent

A teacher conducts a remote lesson inside an empty classroom using an interactive digital board.

The proportion of people pursuing online education in Türkiye surged to 22.9 percent this year, up sharply from just 6.5 percent in 2017.


Internet usage among the 16-74 age group reached 92.3 percent this year, marking a 1.4-point increase from last year, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).


The wider use of tech devices like phones, tablets and computers, along with easier access to digital content, shifted learning activities online. The disruption of face-to-face education during the COVID-19 pandemic also pushed the digitalization of education. The rate of individuals engaging in online learning for educational, professional or personal purposes in the last three months rose to 22.9 percent, meaning nearly one in four people in Türkiye took part in digital education.


Women accounted for 23.5 percent of this group, while men stood at 22.4 percent.


The rate of those taking online courses climbed from 2.5 percent in 2017 to 7.9 percent this year. Men participated slightly more in this category, hitting 8.1 percent compared to 7.8 percent for women.


The use of other online learning materials outside of courses increased from 4.4 percent to 16.6 percent over a 10-year period. Women reached 17.3 percent in this field, while men hit 16.1 percent.

Communicating with educators or students via audio or video tools rose from 3.1 percent to 11.5 percent in the 2017-2026 period. Women accounted for 12.5 percent of this activity, while men stood at 10.6 percent.


Türkiye accelerated its digital transformation in adult education development over the last decade. Universities expanded remote education centers, while private sector institutions increasingly shifted vocational training programs to online platforms.

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