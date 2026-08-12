Foreign ministry condemns Colombia’s recognition of Israeli sovereignty over Golan

Foreign ministry condemns Colombia’s recognition of Israeli sovereignty over Golan

ANKARA
Foreign ministry condemns Colombia’s recognition of Israeli sovereignty over Golan

 

Türkiye has condemned Colombia’s recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights, saying the decision violates international law and carries no legal weight.

“We strongly condemn the statement made by Colombia aimed at legitimizing Israel’s occupation of the Golan Heights, which constitute an integral part of Syria,” the Foreign Ministry said in a written statement.

The ministry said such unilateral moves amounted to a “grave violation” of international law, citing U.N. Security Council Resolution 497.

Adopted in 1981, the resolution declared Israel’s decision to impose its laws, jurisdiction and administration on the occupied Syrian Golan “null and void and without international legal effect.”

Ankara also renewed its call for the international community to press Israel to end its occupation in southern Syria, including the Golan Heights, and what the ministry described as attacks on Syria’s sovereignty and stability.

“Türkiye will continue to support the preservation of Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as the establishment of lasting peace and stability in the country,” it said.

Colombia announced on Aug. 10 that it recognized Israeli sovereignty over the territory.

Israel captured most of the Golan Heights from Syria in 1967 and extended its laws to the area in 1981.

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