Türkiye, Bulgaria vow closer cooperation against rising gang crime

Türkiye, Bulgaria vow closer cooperation against rising gang crime

SOFIA
Türkiye, Bulgaria vow closer cooperation against rising gang crime

 

Türkiye and Bulgaria on Aug. 11 pledged to strengthen joint efforts against organized crime groups, which have been on the rise in both countries.

“New-generation criminal organizations have now evolved into new-generation terrorist organizations. As two countries sharing the same border, I believe it is important for us to cooperate and join forces in combating these organizations,” Turkish Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi said at a press conference in Sofia with his Bulgarian counterpart, Ivan Demerdzhiev.

Çiftçi pointed to significant progress in cooperation with Bulgaria in the fight against the gangs, noting that Bulgarian authorities had extradited 89 people wanted by Türkiye.

“Negotiations regarding the extradition of 19 individuals are ongoing. I believe that the necessary assistance and support will also be provided on this matter. On the other hand, Türkiye has extradited 24 individuals wanted by the Bulgarian authorities,” he said.

Çiftçi also highlighted the importance of combating drug trafficking during the talks.

“Cooperation between the two countries in the fight against drugs is extremely important. We value Bulgaria’s support both in combating new-generation crime and in the fight against narcotics. We believe that the steps we take in these areas will serve the interests of both countries,” he said.

“This situation makes security cooperation between our countries not a matter of choice, but a necessity.”

Çiftçi is also scheduled to visit the Office of the Chief Mufti of Muslims in Bulgaria.

He will meet with Chief Mufti Ahmed Hasanov to exchange views on issues concerning the Muslim community living in Bulgaria. Çiftçi will then visit Türkiye’s Embassy in Sofia and the Banya Bashi Mosque before concluding his program.

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