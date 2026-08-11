5 held 11 years after attack on Fenerbahçe team bus

TRABZON

Five suspects were detained on Aug. 11 in connection with the armed attack on the Fenerbahçe football team’s bus in April 2015 in the northern province of Trabzon, as part of a renewed investigation into the case 11 years after the incident.

The suspects were identified through an analysis of HTS records and cell tower data, Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said in a statement posted on social media.

Searches were also conducted and evidence was seized at the suspects’ addresses, he said.

Gürlek stressed that the sole purpose of the investigation was to establish, on the basis of concrete evidence, the person or persons behind the attack carried out 11 years ago.

“Our stance against violence in sports is unequivocal, regardless of which team, athlete or group of supporters it targets,” Gürlek said.

Fenerbahçe also welcomed the renewed investigation, expressing satisfaction that authorities were pursuing the case with determination after 11 years.

On April 4, 2015, the Fenerbahçe football team came under an armed attack in Trabzon while returning by bus from an away match against Çaykur Rizespor. The driver was wounded in the attack, while the

team bus was targeted by gunfire.

The investigation into the incident ended with a decision of non-prosecution more than five years later.

In May, Gürlek announced that the investigation would be reopened.

“This attack has left deep scars on the memory of our nation and has been recorded as an unacceptable act targeting the spirit of sports and our social tranquility,” Gürlek said on May 27 in a written statement.

The Justice Ministry has established a specialized unit tasked with reexamining high-profile cold cases in which perpetrators have remained unidentified for years.

The unit has since made significant breakthroughs in several unsolved investigations.