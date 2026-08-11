Interest in boutique pastry sector grows in Istanbul

Interest in boutique pastry sector grows in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Interest in boutique pastry sector grows in Istanbul

This photo shows a display of intricately designed, custom celebration cakes lined up on a metal counter inside a boutique bakery.

The boutique pastry sector in Istanbul is rapidly growing due to changing consumer preferences, demand for custom-designed products, and the influence of social media, contributing increasingly to the city’s economy through higher order volumes and value-added production.


Boutique pastry-making is no longer merely a sector consisting of small businesses that produce pastries but has evolved into a broad economic ecosystem, Sefa Özkan, the secretary-general of the Istanbul Confectioners Chamber, told state-run Anadolu Agency.


Highlighting the visible increase in entrepreneurial interest in the boutique pastry sector, Özkan said, “Entrepreneurs aren’t just selling a product; they’re offering a personalized story and experience. Thanks to social media, even the smallest business can reach a wide audience.”


According to Özkan, the visibility and influence of women entrepreneurs in the sector have increased significantly, and women entrepreneurs bring diversity to the sector with products such as custom-designed cookies and chocolate.


Özkan also mentions that the sector creates a versatile field of employment from pastry chefs, support staff, chefs and chocolatiers to graphic designers, social media managers, packaging staff and delivery workers.


Highlighting Istanbul as Türkiye’s premier pastry market due to its event industry and diverse consumer base, Özkan noted that the city also serves as the sector’s leading production and consumption hub in terms of business density, skilled artisans, and product innovation.


“Consumers’ interest in personalized and high-quality products has increased the value added per product for businesses. Consumers now place value not only on a product’s weight but also on its appearance, ingredients, presentation and story. While this shift is boosting businesses’ revenue, it is also driving up their costs,” Özkan said.

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