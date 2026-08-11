Kocaeli streams attract canoeing enthusiasts

Kocaeli streams attract canoeing enthusiasts

KOCAELİ
Kocaeli streams attract canoeing enthusiasts

Outdoor enthusiasts paddle down the scenic Sarısu Stream in Kocaeli’s Kandıra district, a rising destination for ecotourism and canoeing.

The Sarısu and Seyrek streams in the northwestern city of Kocaeli’s Kandıra district have become a popular destination for canoeing enthusiasts during the summer months.


Nature enthusiasts who want to spend quality time outdoors have the opportunity to discover the region’s natural beauty while paddling through the reed beds and forest in Kandıra.


The canoe routes attract not only sports and nature enthusiasts but also photographers and those looking to escape from city life.


The green corridor stretching along the stream, the reed beds, and the natural scenery opening up to the Black Sea offer a unique visual atmosphere.


With the growing interest in canoeing activities in recent years, the number of one-day visitors to the district has increased, and local businesses are also benefiting from this surge.


The idea to organize canoe tours in Kandıra took shape over the years as he explored the region’s coastlines and inland waters, and he took action out of a desire to share these beauties with more people, Selçuk Cömert, president of the Kandrow Sports Club, told the Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency.


“There are numerous routes suitable for canoeing in Kandıra. Some of these consist of secluded bays that cannot be reached by land. Since our canoes can navigate shallow waters with ease, visitors can safely explore these natural areas,” Cömert said.


Explaining that they began organizing canoe tours in Kandıra this year in April following preparations for the team and equipment, Cömert also mentioned they plan to continue the tours until mid-November.

Türkiye,

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