Scientist calls for joint action to save Aegean

Duygu Leloğlu - ISTANBUL

A vibrant community of corals blankets the seabed off Ayvalık, Türkiye, where scientists recently discovered the largest documented coral forest in the Aegean Sea.

Turkish marine scientist who discovered a major coral forest between Türkiye’s Gökçeada and Greece’s Samothrace has called for joint action to protect the Aegean Sea, warning that the region could face severe fishery and tourism problems within two decades.



Bayram Öztürk, head of the Turkish Marine Research Foundation (TÜDAV) and a professor at Istanbul University, said the newly documented coral ecosystem stretches for more than 2 kilometers at depths of 70 to 120 meters. The discovery follows more than a decade of research.



Öztürk said the finding was only the beginning, as numerous other coral forests are likely to exist in the northern Aegean. Their locations and condition remain poorly understood, particularly in international waters.



TÜDAV researchers plan another expedition next month aboard the TÜDAV MARU research vessel. Using remotely operated vehicles capable of reaching 500 meters, they will examine deeper habitats, species and their exposure to climate change and invasive species.



Öztürk said coral ecosystems are increasingly vulnerable to warming, with temperature anomalies causing bleaching and extensive necrosis in hard corals. Invasive lionfish and pufferfish have spread into the central Aegean, while illegal fishing and land-based pollution are further threatening marine biodiversity.



“The Aegean is rapidly becoming polluted. Both countries are contributing to this,” Öztürk said, stressing that reducing land-based pollution and protecting marine ecosystems required cooperation between Türkiye and Greece.