Istanbul universities to cut spring term for 2027 games

ISTANBUL

Universities in Istanbul will end their spring semesters one month early during the 2026-2027 academic year to accommodate the 2027 European Games.



The Higher Education Board (YÖK) and the Youth and Sports Ministry requested the adjustment, reducing the standard 14-week semester to 12 weeks. The decision applies only to the upcoming academic year, provided schools maintain education quality and laboratory practices.



To complete the curriculum, some institutions advanced their fall term start dates. Istanbul Bilgi University said it advanced its fall term course registrations and start date by one week, adding that its spring semester classes will end April 25.



Yıldız Technical University scheduled its spring finals to start on May 3, significantly earlier than last year’s June 15 date, while the Turkish-German University slated the end of its spring term for April 30.



The 2027 European Games will take place in the city from June 16 to 27, bringing together top athletes from across the continent.