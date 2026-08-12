Istanbul Airport ranks as Europe’s busiest air hub

Istanbul Airport ranks as Europe’s busiest air hub

ISTANBUL
Istanbul Airport ranks as Europe’s busiest air hub

 

Istanbul Airport ranked as Europe’s busiest air hub from July 27 to Aug. 2, averaging 1,633 arriving and departing flights a day, according to EUROCONTROL.

Paris Charles de Gaulle followed with 1,410 daily flights, narrowly ahead of Amsterdam Schiphol at 1,407. Frankfurt recorded 1,336 flights a day and London Heathrow 1,330.

Antalya Airport placed ninth with an average of 1,033 daily flights.

Türkiye ranked sixth among European countries by flight volume during the period, averaging 4,340 flights a day.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Germanys dry rivers spark battle on engineering

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