Türkiye’s export, import unit value indices rise in June

ANKARA

Türkiye’s overall export unit value index increased by 12.6 percent year-on-year in June, while the import unit value index rose by 12.9 percent, according to foreign trade indices data.

The export unit value index increased by 11.6 percent for manufactured goods, 5.9 percent for food, beverages and tobacco, 4.8 percent for crude materials, and 40.7 percent for fuels, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on Aug. 12.

Meanwhile, the overall export volume index rose by 8.1 percent compared with June 2025.

On the import side, the overall import unit value index climbed 12.9 percent year-on-year in June. Import unit values decreased by 3 percent for food, beverages and tobacco, but increased by 39.3 percent for fuels, 9.1 percent for crude materials excluding fuels, and 6.6 percent for manufactured goods excluding food, beverages and tobacco.

The overall import volume index increased by 9 percent from a year earlier. Import volumes rose by 46.8 percent for food, beverages and tobacco, 25.9 percent for crude materials excluding fuels, and 13.9 percent for manufactured goods excluding food, beverages and tobacco. Fuel import volumes declined by 7.5 percent.

Seasonally and calendar-adjusted data showed that the export volume index fell 5.5 percent from May to June, while the adjusted import volume index increased by 8.3 percent month-on-month in June.

Türkiye’s terms of trade fell to 90.1 in June from 90.3 a year earlier, the data showed.