Demirören Media takes three prizes at Anadolu Media Awards

ANKARA

In a major nod from the Turkish Press Federation, Demirören Media claimed three awards during the 11th Anadolu Media Awards ceremony held at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara.

CNN Türk’s U.S. correspondent Yunus Paksoy was named Diplomacy Reporter of the Year, while Milliyet Editor-in-Chief Özay Şendir received the Newspaper Editor-in-Chief of the Year award. Kanal D’s hit drama “Uzak Şehir” was named Television Series of the Year, with its lead actors Ozan Akbaba and Sinem Ünsal accepting the award.

Demirören Media TV Group President Murat Yancı said the company was proud of the recognition, highlighting the international reach of “Uzak Şehir” and CNN Türk’s role in coverage of foreign policy and international affairs.

“Uzak Şehir” has become one of Turkish television’s most widely followed productions over the past two years, Yancı said, adding that viewers from Europe, the U.S. and elsewhere have traveled to the southeastern province of Mardin, where the series is filmed. He said the production had helped transform Mardin into a destination attracting visitors from abroad.

Kanal D Drama Director Gökhan Yıldız said the channel was pleased to broadcast the series, noting that it has helped promote Türkiye to audiences in more than 150 countries.

The ceremony brought together Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran and representatives from the Turkish media sector. In his address, Yılmaz stressed the social responsibility of journalism and the importance of accurate, responsible and fair reporting.

He also criticized the international media’s coverage of the war in Gaza, saying more than 270 journalists had been killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7, 2023.

Yılmaz also highlighted the “Terror-Free Türkiye” initiative, describing it as a historic opportunity to address the country’s long-running terrorism problem. He called on politicians, journalists and other public figures to avoid misinformation and provocative rhetoric, saying broad political and social support would be essential to the process.