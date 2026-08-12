Ancient wrestler’s tomb discovered in Aspendos

ANTALYA

The tomb was discovered in the East Necropolis, which has been identified for the first time within the ancient city. (DHA Photo)

A 2,400-year-old cist tomb believed to have belonged to a wrestler has been uncovered during excavations at the ancient city of Aspendos, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has said.



The tomb was discovered in the East Necropolis, which has been identified for the first time within the ancient city. The tomb dates to between the last quarter of the fifth century B.C. and the fourth century B.C.

Ersoy said the findings from the tomb indicate that the person buried there may have been involved in sports and could have been a wrestler from Aspendos.



The minister also shared information about the discovery on his NSosyal account.



“We have made a very important discovery during the excavations we are carrying out at the ancient city of Aspendos, shedding light on the city’s history in the classical period,” Ersoy said.



“We have uncovered a cist tomb dating to between the last quarter of the fifth century B.C. and the fourth century B.C. in the East Necropolis, whose existence has been identified for the first time within the city.”



He said Aspendos coins found in the tomb, featuring depictions of wrestlers, along with other finds, indicate that the person buried there was involved in sports and may even have been a wrestler from Aspendos.



“I sincerely congratulate our General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums, our excavation team and all the scientists who contributed to this valuable discovery,” Ersoy said.



“We will continue to complete the missing pages of our history with every new find from Aspendos and to preserve our cultural heritage through scientific studies and pass it on to future generations.”



The ministry said the findings provide important information about life in Aspendos during the classical period, burial traditions and the city’s social structure.



The discoveries are also expected to enrich knowledge of Aspendos’ classical period, which has so far been known to a limited extent through archaeological evidence, and contribute to new scientific studies that will shed light on the history of the ancient city.