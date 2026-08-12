Sink reveals secret role in new Marvel movie

Sink reveals secret role in new Marvel movie

LOS ANGELES
Sink reveals secret role in new Marvel movie

Sadie Sink confirms her character in an interview with Variety.

“Stranger Things” star Sadie Sink has revealed that she will portray Jean Grey in Marvel Studios’ upcoming “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” ending more than a year of speculation surrounding her mysterious role.


Sink, 24, confirmed her character in an interview with Variety, saying she had been excited to finally discuss the role after keeping it secret for so long.


Jean Grey is one of Marvel’s best-known mutant characters and a central figure in the X-Men universe. The character has previously been portrayed on screen by Famke Janssen and Sophie Turner.


Sink said she was particularly attracted to Jean’s emotional complexity and her struggle to control powerful telepathic and telekinetic abilities.


The actress has also discussed Jean Grey’s future with Jake Schreier, who is directing Marvel Studios’ upcoming “X-Men” movie.


Sink indicated that her role in the franchise could extend beyond “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.”


The upcoming film is expected to introduce or further develop characters who will form part of Marvel’s new generation of X-Men. The “X-Men” movie is currently scheduled for 2028.


Sink rose to global fame playing Max Mayfield in Netflix’s hit series “Stranger Things.” Her role as Jean Grey marks another major franchise for the actress as she moves from the series into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

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