Cappadocia visitors enjoy gondola rides on Kızılırmak

NEVŞEHİR

The tours take place on the Kızılırmak around the historic Asma Bridge, known locally as the ‘swinging bridge,’ one of the district’s landmarks.

Visitors to Central Anatolian province of Nevşehir’s historic Cappadocia region are adding a touch of Venetian charm to their travels, taking peaceful gondola rides along the Kızılırmak River in Avanos district.



The gondola tours offer an alternative to activities such as horseback and all-terrain vehicle rides among Cappadocia’s fairy chimneys and hot air balloon flights over the UNESCO World Heritage-listed region, attracting visitors who prefer to experience the area surrounded by greenery.



The tours take place on the Kızılırmak, which runs between the two sides of Avanos, around the historic Asma Bridge, known locally as the “swinging bridge,” one of the district’s landmarks.



Gondolas carrying groups of up to six people glide along the calm waters of the river, offering visitors a different perspective of Avanos.



Ali Sarıyürek, a representative of the tour company, told state-run Anadolu Agency that the gondolas had become part of Avanos’ tourism identity, which is closely associated with the Kızılırmak River.



Sarıyürek said the views during the tours offered visitors glimpses reminiscent of Venice, Italy, known for its canals and gondolas.



“We have 10 gondolas and two jet boats. The tours are organized for groups of six, although we can also arrange tours for two or four people upon special request. Visitors are particularly impressed by the fairy chimneys in the region. They take balloon tours and when they come to the Avanos side, they also join gondola tours here, which is like the Venice of the region,” he said.



He said the 15-minute tours take visitors under the Asma Bridge and to other points along the river.x

“We do our best to provide a service that leaves our guests satisfied. The Kızılırmak, Türkiye’s longest river, flows calmly through this region. Its presence adds a distinct beauty to Avanos, which is why visitors come here and leave very satisfied. Visitors to the district also tour pottery workshops,” Sarıyürek said.



He added that the gondola tour costs 300 Turkish Liras per person.



Necdet Endar, who joined the tour, said he was visiting Cappadocia’s tourism destinations with his family.



“We can call this place Türkiye’s Venice. You feel refreshed. I learned about this tour when we came here. The children loved it and want to ride again,” he said.



Another visitor, Mehmet Aras, said the gondolas added color to the scenery.



“It is a different pleasure, a great beauty. I think it is one of the beauties that completes Cappadocia’s magnificent, magical landscape. At the same time, we felt a Venice atmosphere. I recommend that everyone visit and see Cappadocia and definitely join the gondola tour in Avanos, which resembles Venice,” he said.



The gondolas gliding along the river also provide colorful scenes for visitors taking photographs and videos.