Tehran-Trabzon direct flights begin

TRABZON

Direct flights between Tehran and the Black Sea city of Trabzon have officially launched, with an inaugural flight of 140 passengers kicking off a new twice-weekly schedule.

The flights will operate on Tuesdays and Fridays, concluding four years of negotiations delayed by regional conflicts.

Trabzon Metropolitan Mayor Ahmet Metin Genç said the route proves the city’s status as a major tourism hub.

“We have historical ties with Iran,” Genç said, noting Trabzon added Tabriz to its sister cities list, joining Rasht and Zanjan.

Trabzon Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Erkut Çelebi said the first flight arrived at full capacity.

Iranian Consul General in Trabzon Hossein Khosravi said the route meets long-standing demands from Iranian citizens, students and merchants.

Trabzon currently receives direct flights from locations, including Germany, Turkish Cyprus and Egypt. Türkiye and Iran previously recorded 4 million mutual tourists.