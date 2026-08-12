Galatasaray fan leader released under house arrest

Galatasaray fan leader released under house arrest

ISTANBUL
Galatasaray fan leader released under house arrest

The leader of Galatasaray’s UltrAslan supporters group was released under judicial control on Aug. 11 after being detained in an investigation by Istanbul prosecutors.

Muzaffer Şirin, known as Sebahattin Şirin, was released with house arrest and a travel ban, according to judicial authorities.

Şirin was detained Aug. 9 as part of an investigation led by the chief prosecutor’s office in Istanbul. After giving his statement, he was referred to a criminal judgeship of the peace on Aug. 11 with a request for house arrest and a travel ban.

He faced allegations including possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, disrupting the order of sporting events through statements on social media, unauthorized entry of spectators into sports venues and spectator areas and publicly disseminating misleading information.

The investigation followed an open letter Şirin posted on social media Aug. 8, addressed to Justice Minister Akın Gürlek.

In the letter, Şirin urged Gürlek to remain impartial, saying rumors had reached him that “a group within the state would ensure Fenerbahçe wins the Turkish league title this season and that Gürlek’s name was among those associated with the group.”

UltrAslan, founded in 2001, is one of the largest supporter groups of Galatasaray at Istanbul’s RAMS Park. Şirin has led the group since 2008.

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