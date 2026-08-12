Türkiye spends 41.5 billion liras on transport projects in January-June

Türkiye spends 41.5 billion liras on transport projects in January-June

ANKARA  
Türkiye spends 41.5 billion liras on transport projects in January-June

 

Expenditures from the budget allocation for investment projects of Türkiye’s Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure reached 41.5 billion Turkish Liras ($869 million) in the first half of the year.

An initial allocation of 149.96 billion liras had been earmarked for the ministry’s investment projects under the 2026 budget.

Of this amount, 41.5 billion liras was utilized during the first six months of the year. In the same period last year, investment spending totaled 34.38 billion liras.

A breakdown of the allocations by sector shows that railway investments accounted for the largest share of total expenditures. An initial allocation of 114 billion liras had been set aside for the railway sector for the entire year, of which 26.8 billion liras was spent during the first half.

Urban transportation ranked second in terms of allocated spending. Of the 25 billion liras earmarked for projects aimed at improving urban and intercity transportation throughout the year, 11.5 billion liras was used between January and June.

Another sector where investment spending exceeded 1 billion liras during the first six months was maritime transportation. Of the 4.5 billion liras allocated from the budget for the full year, 1.1 billion liras was invested during the period.

Spending on aviation investment projects amounted to 569.7 million liras in the first half of the year.

The communications sector recorded the highest spending realization rate during the period. Of the 376 million liras allocated for the entire year, 72.7 percent, equivalent to 273.5 million liras, was spent during the first six months.

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