US, Iran agree to extend ceasefire, Pakistani sources say

ANKARA

Tensions and uncertainty between Iran and the United States remained high on Aug. 12, amid mediation efforts despite a reported extension of the ceasefire.

The Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency on Aug. 12 reported that Washington and Tehran have agreed to extend a 60-day ceasefire under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding as the agreement is set to expire on Aug. 17.

Citing Pakistani sources, the report said the sides were continuing to exchange message to decide on the extension period.

However, neither the parties involved nor the mediators have yet confirmed the report.

The U.S. and Iran agreed to a Pakistan-brokered ceasefire in April and later signed a memorandum of understanding on June 17, launching negotiations toward a final agreement.

However, the talks later stalled over disagreements on security guarantees and freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most strategic routes for global energy supplies and trade.

The Turkish report came after Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said that the U.S. and Iran are approaching an arrangement.

“Things are shaping up again in favor of a peace arrangement or a deal,” Asif told Bloomberg in Islamabad. “The signals in the last two three days are that we are close to some sort of an arrangement.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s interior minister on Aug. 12 visited Iran to discuss regional security, stability and other developments.

Mohsin Naqvi, previously involved in mediation efforts between Iran and the US, is known to be close to the powerful head of the Pakistani army, Asim Munir.

Naqvi met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni.