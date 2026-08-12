Passengers rescued as ferry catches fire

MATARAM

A navy vessel and other ships rushed in on Aug. 12 to rescue over 100 people from a ferry on fire off the Indonesian tourist island of Bali, officials said, in the second such incident in days.

There were no immediate reports of casualties among the passengers and crew, with at least 114 people on board, according to the manifest.

The passenger ferry had been sailing from Bali to the adjacent island of Lombok when it caught fire in the morning.

Muhamad Hariyadi, head of the search and rescue agency at Mataram on Lombok, said passengers were evacuated on at least three different vessels. Search and rescue vessels were at the scene and a helicopter was conducting surveillance from the air.

“As of now, we have not received any report of casualties,” Hariyadi told Metro TV.

“We have approached the ship and confirmed that all passengers are no longer on board,” he added. “We visually see no passengers on the ship.”

In a statement later, Hariyadi said a ferry in the vicinity had evacuated 30 people and brought them to Bali, while a search and rescue agency vessel was on its way to Lembar port in Lombok with 59 rescued passengers on board.

Last week, five people died when a ferry caught fire off Java island.