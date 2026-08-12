New Zealand PM survives leadership challenge

New Zealand PM survives leadership challenge

WELLINGTON
New Zealand PM survives leadership challenge

Luxon, flanked my his caucus, speaks to the media in Wellington.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said he had the “full support” of his ruling National Party on Aug. 12 after surviving a leadership challenge called with less than three months until a general election.


Luxon has led New Zealand since 2023 but has been unable to reverse his party’s slide in the polls, with a series of gaffes, divisions within his ruling coalition, and rising living costs and unemployment denting his popularity.


He called an emergency meeting on Aug. 11 after media reported growing speculation that his leadership was no longer tenable.


Following hours of closed-door talks with party grandees, Luxon said he had secured their backing.
“There was a confidence vote in my leadership this morning at our caucus meeting, and I have the full support of our caucus,” he told journalists.


“Our caucus is united, and it is determined to win this election,” he said. “We’re going back to work, and we’re moving on.”


Aug. 12's was the second challenge to his leadership this year.


In April, Luxon made it through a vote after reports National members were displeased with the party polling under 30 percent.


The former Air New Zealand boss led the center-right party to election victory in 2023 vowing to tame inflation and bring down interest rates.


The teetotal millionaire touted himself as a master negotiator from previous business experience.


But it took over six weeks for him to broker a three-way coalition government with populist New Zealand First and right-wing libertarian ACT, a marriage of convenience he has struggled to manage throughout his premiership.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Germanys dry rivers spark battle on engineering vs restoration

Germany's dry rivers spark battle on engineering vs restoration
LATEST NEWS

  1. Germany's dry rivers spark battle on engineering vs restoration

    Germany's dry rivers spark battle on engineering vs restoration

  2. UK economy slows amid political unrest, Mideast war

    UK economy slows amid political unrest, Mideast war

  3. US eyes expedited transport of AI supplies

    US eyes expedited transport of AI supplies

  4. Erdoğan backs Palestinian statehood, urges Gaza rebuilding

    Erdoğan backs Palestinian statehood, urges Gaza rebuilding

  5. Officials review security steps under PKK disarmament law

    Officials review security steps under PKK disarmament law
Recommended
Passengers rescued as ferry catches fire

Passengers rescued as ferry catches fire
Brazil’s natural areas shrink: Study

Brazil’s natural areas shrink: Study
Putin threatens seizures of European ships

Putin threatens seizures of European ships
Lebanon abolishes death penalty in Middle East first

Lebanon abolishes death penalty in Middle East first
UN warns West Bank at ‘breaking point’ amid rising violence

UN warns West Bank at ‘breaking point’ amid rising violence
Azerbaijan signals broader scope for Zangezur Corridor

Azerbaijan signals broader scope for Zangezur Corridor
WORLD Passengers rescued as ferry catches fire

Passengers rescued as ferry catches fire

A navy vessel and other ships rushed in on Aug. 12 to rescue over 100 people from a ferry on fire off the Indonesian tourist island of Bali, officials said, in the second such incident in days.
ECONOMY Germanys dry rivers spark battle on engineering vs restoration

Germany's dry rivers spark battle on engineering vs restoration

As a heat wave dries Germany’s rivers, government ministers are at odds over what to do about it: Re-engineer the waterways or restore them to their natural state.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe to clash with Lyon for Champions League spot

Fenerbahçe to clash with Lyon for Champions League spot

Anderson Talisca converted a second-half penalty to guide Fenerbahçe into the UEFA Champions League playoff round with a 1-0 victory over Sturm Graz on Aug. 11 night, completing a 3-0 aggregate triumph.
﻿