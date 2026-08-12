New Zealand PM survives leadership challenge

WELLINGTON

Luxon, flanked my his caucus, speaks to the media in Wellington.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said he had the “full support” of his ruling National Party on Aug. 12 after surviving a leadership challenge called with less than three months until a general election.



Luxon has led New Zealand since 2023 but has been unable to reverse his party’s slide in the polls, with a series of gaffes, divisions within his ruling coalition, and rising living costs and unemployment denting his popularity.



He called an emergency meeting on Aug. 11 after media reported growing speculation that his leadership was no longer tenable.



Following hours of closed-door talks with party grandees, Luxon said he had secured their backing.

“There was a confidence vote in my leadership this morning at our caucus meeting, and I have the full support of our caucus,” he told journalists.



“Our caucus is united, and it is determined to win this election,” he said. “We’re going back to work, and we’re moving on.”



Aug. 12's was the second challenge to his leadership this year.



In April, Luxon made it through a vote after reports National members were displeased with the party polling under 30 percent.



The former Air New Zealand boss led the center-right party to election victory in 2023 vowing to tame inflation and bring down interest rates.



The teetotal millionaire touted himself as a master negotiator from previous business experience.



But it took over six weeks for him to broker a three-way coalition government with populist New Zealand First and right-wing libertarian ACT, a marriage of convenience he has struggled to manage throughout his premiership.