UN warns West Bank at ‘breaking point’ amid rising violence

NEW YORK

U.N. officials have said that the occupied West Bank has reached a critical “breaking point,” citing a record surge in violence by Israeli occupiers and a systematic unraveling of Palestinian statehood.

“Humanitarian organizations cannot create the political conditions that children need to be safe,” UNICEF Deputy Executive Director Hannan Sulieman told the Security Council on Aug. 11.

“That responsibility rests with member states who have the power to change them.”

She presented four urgent requests to the international community: Prioritizing the protection of children by ending administrative detention, halting forced displacements through diplomatic pressure, ensuring safe access to schools and hospitals and allowing vital humanitarian supplies to move without delay.

Sulieman reported a harrowing toll on minors, noting that 174 Palestinian children have been verified killed in the occupied West Bank since January 2024. “That is more than one child every week,” she noted.

She revealed that at least 355 Palestinian children are being held in military detention, the highest in eight years, with nearly half detained without charge or trial.

Deputy Special Coordinator Ramiz Alakbarov also echoed the alarm, describing the situation as an emergency requiring immediate action to prevent de facto annexation.

He said that in 2026, dozens of Palestinians have been killed and approximately 3,800 displaced due to demolitions, evictions and attacks by occupiers.

“Settler violence has reached unprecedented levels,” Alakbarov emphasized, citing more than 1,400 documented incidents this year affecting 260 communities.

He warned of a clear pattern where Palestinian populations are forcibly removed from their villages before occupiers seize the vacated land. The official noted that for the first time, land was explicitly seized in “Area A” to build infrastructure for occupiers.

Alakbarov also highlighted the acute fiscal crisis facing the Palestinian Authority, which reportedly lacks $6 billion in clearance revenues withheld by Israeli authorities. Amid the turmoil, he welcomed preparations for legislative elections scheduled for Nov. 28.

Alakbarov concluded that they are “interconnected steps, not isolated developments,” aimed at weakening Palestinian governance.

Since the start of the war in Gaza in October 2023, Israeli forces and occupiers have escalated attacks in the West Bank, killing more than 1,183 Palestinians, injuring 13,000 and arresting nearly 25,000, according to Palestinian figures.