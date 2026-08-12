Pilot ejects safely as F-16 crashes during training

ANKARA

A Turkish Air Force F-16 crashed during a training flight in the northwestern province of Yalova on Aug. 12, with the pilot ejecting safely, the Defense Ministry said.

“One of our Air Force F-16 aircraft crashed in Yalova during a training flight, and our pilot ejected safely,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The cause of the crash will be determined following a detailed investigation.”

Local media reported that the pilot was taken to Yalova Training and Research Hospital and was in good condition.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the area.