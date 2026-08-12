Erdoğan, Abbas hold talks on Palestine, regional issues

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas held talks in Ankara on Aug. 12, with the latest developments in Palestine, bilateral relations and regional issues on the agenda.

Erdoğan received Abbas with an official ceremony at the presidential complex before the two leaders began their meeting. They were scheduled to hold a joint press conference afterward.

Abbas arrived in Ankara on Aug. 11 for an official visit running through Aug. 13 at Erdoğan’s invitation.

During a previous visit in August 2024, Abbas addressed an extraordinary session of the Turkish parliament and pledged to travel to Gaza in solidarity with the Palestinian people.