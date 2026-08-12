Officials review security steps under PKK disarmament law

Officials review security steps under PKK disarmament law

ANKARA
Officials review security steps under PKK disarmament law

 

 Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş and Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi met with governors and security chiefs from all 81 provinces on Aug. 12 to discuss the new legal framework for the PKK’s disarmament and dissolution.

Provincial governors, police chiefs and gendarmerie commanders joined the meeting by video link.

The session at the Interior Ministry’s Security and Emergency Coordination Center covered progress in the government’s “terror-free Türkiye” initiative, monitoring developments on the ground, public communication and measures against possible provocations.

Kurtulmuş briefed participants on the Law on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration, adopted by parliament on Aug. 10 with broad cross-party support.

The legislation’s measures can be applied only after security agencies verify that the PKK/KCK and affiliated groups have ended their operational presence and surrendered all weapons. The National Security Council must endorse that finding in a decision published in the Official Gazette.

Çiftçi said the process required the complete removal of weapons and the dismantling of the organization without compromising public order or national security.

Earlier on Aug. 12, in an interview with the state-run Anadolu Agency, Kurtulmuş assured that the blueprint does not contain any sentence that would disrupt the country’s unity, nation-state status and national sovereignty.

“Everyone must speak with a language of peace and brotherhood, appropriate to the sensitivities of the new era. Politics based on old clichés will no longer have any resonance,” he said, urging the politicians to leave the bad habits of the past behind and adopt a new language.

“Everyone needs to create and develop a discourse that encompasses everyone, that speaks to everyone, not just in their own echo chambers, but in the squares and streets of the city.”

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