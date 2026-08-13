Leaders and opposition wrap up talks in Venezuela

Leaders and opposition wrap up talks in Venezuela

CARACAS
Leaders and opposition wrap up talks in Venezuela

Opposition representative Dinorah Figuera signs a deal in Caracas. (AFP photo)

Venezuela’s interim government and opposition representatives on Aug. 12 wrapped up a first round of talks aimed at reconciling the nation following the U.S. ouster of longtime leader Nicolas Maduro.


A joint statement issued by the two sides highlighted agreement on two topics after several days of discussion: Reforming the judiciary, and seeking access to frozen funds to aid in earthquake recovery efforts.


Both sides committed to “initiate a process that contributes to the transformation of the justice system,” including “Reforms to the Organic Law” of Venezuela’s top court, the Supreme Tribunal of Justice (TSJ).


The TSJ notably validated Maduro’s 2024 reelection, despite serious allegations of fraud and no public release of the official results.


The document did not mention the National Electoral Council, another body the opposition hopes to overhaul after it also upheld Maduro’s disputed victory.


In light of the devastating twin earthquakes on June 24, which have left over 6,300 people dead, both sides also agreed to work toward the release “Venezuela’s international reserve assets held at the Bank of England.”


Under Maduro, Venezuela had tried repeatedly and unsuccessfully to access the funds.


The joint statement also called for the establishment of “mechanisms for transparency, traceability, and auditing” to make sure the funds are properly used.

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