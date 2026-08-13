Türkiye to launch homegrown lunar vehicle in 2027

ANKARA

Türkiye plans to land its first domestically developed vehicle on the Moon in early 2027, accelerating its drive to build sovereign space capabilities.



Speaking about projects under Türkiye’s National Space Program, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır said Turkish engineers, researchers and scientists had developed a lunar vehicle equipped with a domestically produced hybrid propulsion system. He said all tests had been successfully completed and the launch schedule had now been finalized.



The mission will demonstrate a technological capability achieved by only a limited number of countries, Kacır said, stressing that independent access to space was a strategic priority for Türkiye.



He said the country was advancing its rocket and propulsion capabilities through work by companies and institutions including Roketsan, TÜBİTAK SAGE and Delta V, with the longer-term goal of developing rockets capable of carrying Turkish satellites and spacecraft into orbit.



Türkiye is also preparing to build a spaceport in Somalia, Kacır said. The planned facility would eventually enable Türkiye to launch its own rockets, satellites and spacecraft from its own territory outside the country.



Kacır also announced plans for a space technopark at the Middle East Technical University (ODTÜ) campus, designed to bring together companies and institutions working on space technologies and consolidate research and development activities.



Türkiye is also seeking a role in the emerging network of international space stations by developing and manufacturing technology components for future facilities, he said.



Meanwhile, Antalya will host the 77th International Astronautical Congress from Oct. 5-9, marking the first time Türkiye has hosted the event. More than 10,000 participants from over 100 countries are expected, making it one of the largest scientific gatherings in Türkiye’s history.