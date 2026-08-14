Turkish Airlines records longest nonstop flight

ISTANBUL

A Turkish Airlines passenger plane flying above the clouds.

Turkish Airlines (THY) has completed the longest nonstop flight in its history, carrying Italian Serie A side Juventus from Perth, Australia, to Turin, Italy, following the club’s Australian tour.



According to flight-tracking platform Flightradar24, the airline’s Boeing 777-300ER, registered TC-LJE, covered approximately 13,800 kilometers without a stop. The aircraft departed Perth and reached Turin after a flight lasting 16 hours and 27 minutes.



The charter operation set new records for both distance and flight duration among Turkish Airlines’ nonstop services, highlighting the carrier’s capacity to operate ultra-long-haul flights across continents.



Juventus had traveled to Australia for a preseason tour that included a Derby d’Italia clash against Inter in Perth. The Turin-based club subsequently used Turkish Airlines for its return journey to Italy under a dedicated charter arrangement.



The TC-LJE aircraft had earlier flown from Istanbul to Perth as a positioning flight, operating as TK3700. That leg took approximately 14 hours and 30 minutes.



The record-setting return flight adds to Turkish Airlines’ expanding long-haul operations, as the carrier continues to connect destinations across Europe, Asia, Africa, the Americas and Australia through its Istanbul hub. It carried 54 million passengers in the January-July 2026 period.



The flag carrier operates a fleet of 536 aircraft and flies to 358 destinations across 133 countries, making it the airline flying to the highest number of countries in the world and the world’s ninth-largest airline.