Turkish FM warns of ‘radical steps’ if Gaza plan stalls

EL ALAMEIN

Türkiye, Egypt and Qatar could take “radical steps” if Israel fails to move to the second phase of the Gaza peace plan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Aug. 13.

“If, despite the Palestinian side fulfilling its commitments, Israel fails to take the necessary steps during the transition to phase two, this could push us, the other mediators, to take a radical step on the process,” Fidan said at a joint news conference alongside his counterpart Badr Abdelatty in the Egyptian city of El Alamein.

He said Türkiye expects the United States to exert the necessary pressure on Israel. “Otherwise, Türkiye, Qatar and Egypt will have to take radical steps. This is a responsibility we owe to our nation and to the Palestinians,” Fidan said.

The Turkish chief diplomat said the implementation of the Gaza peace plan had reached a “critical stage,” arguing that the Palestinian side had made significant sacrifices and accepted difficult conditions during negotiations.

He accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government of repeatedly demonstrating that they are not genuinely committed to the peace agreement.

“It is unacceptable for Israel to show no change in its position despite the Palestinians fulfilling their responsibilities,” Fidan said.

He said Türkiye and Egypt were coordinating closely on Gaza, as well as developments in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, with coordination on the Gaza peace plan continuing at the highest level.

The two countries, along with Qatar and the U.S., are continuing mediation efforts to implement the plan, while Ankara and Cairo are also working to deliver humanitarian assistance to Gaza.

Fidan also described relations between Türkiye and Egypt as being at an “excellent level” under the leadership of the their presidents.

“Ties between the two nations are progressing in a way that promotes prosperity and stability in the entire region,” he said.

During his two-day visit to Egypt, Fidan said the sides reviewed a roadmap for the next meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, which Türkiye is expected to host in 2028.

He described the meeting as particularly important for economic and commercial ties and said Ankara hopes to reach a $15 billion bilateral trade target.

Fidan also said Egypt had joined a memorandum of understanding on strengthening connectivity that Türkiye had previously signed with several African countries.