Spain darkens as solar eclipse races south from Arctic

Spain darkens as solar eclipse races south from Arctic

MADRID
Spain darkens as solar eclipse races south from Arctic

The Moon blocks the portion of the Sun as seen from San Sebastian.

Spain plunged into darkness on Aug. 12 as a total solar eclipse crossed the country, marking the first such event in mainland Europe since 2006.


The Moon’s shadow swept south from the Arctic, crossing Greenland, Iceland and the Atlantic before reaching northern Spain. Crowds gathered along the narrow path of totality, including on beaches in the Balearic Islands.


The eclipse was also visible from parts of France, Britain and elsewhere in Europe, while a partial eclipse could be seen across wider areas.


The total eclipse lasted only minutes, as the Moon’s shadow moved across Earth at about 3,430 kilometers per hour, according to the Paris Observatory. Temperatures dropped and daylight gave way to an eerie twilight.


Scientists used the event to study the Sun’s outer atmosphere, solar winds and magnetic field. NASA and the European Space Agency livestreamed the eclipse.


Spain expected nearly 450,000 additional tourists for the event, generating 347 million euros for the economy. Another total solar eclipse will cross southern Spain and northern Africa in August 2027, while an annular “ring of fire” eclipse is expected across the Iberian Peninsula in 2028.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran says Qatar captured three pilots, calls for their release

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