Mini-Mozart statues stolen ahead of anniversary tribute

Mini-Mozart statues stolen ahead of anniversary tribute

SALZBURG
Mini-Mozart statues stolen ahead of anniversary tribute

Hörl depicted Mozart with his favorite dog, Pimperl, with whom he and his family were known to take long walks in the nearby Mirabell Garden.

More than 200 gold statuettes of Austria’s most famous composer disappeared from his hometown of Salzburg, officials said on Aug. 12, leaving a tribute to Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart on his 270th birthday considerably less crowded.


The Mozarteum Foundation on July 15 unveiled 320 statuettes, barely 50 centimeters high, showing Mozart with his dog. They were designed by German conceptual artist Ottmar Hörl.


Within two weeks, more than 80 of the polymer figures had disappeared. By Wednesday, a total of 210 were missing.


“The worst thing for an artist is when his work dissolves,” Hörl told the German news agency dpa. He said he did not believe visitors stole the works but rather that it was an “organized theft.”


Hörl intended to sell the statues for about 100 euros ($114) once the exhibition was over, meaning whoever ran away with 210 mini-Mozarts has not become an overnight millionaire.


The mini-Mozarts populated not only the garden of the composer’s former house, but also his living quarters as well as several pavilions.


While the organizers put aside some spare statuettes in case of theft, there were too few to compensate for the actual losses. And in a further stroke of bad luck, the manufacturer of the statues was away on holidays, so there was no quick fix.


The exhibition of statuettes, now more widely spaced, is scheduled to remain on display until Aug. 30.


For Hörl, who is known from his sculptures made from polymer, the theft of his artworks is nothing new. At an installation in Bayreuth, Germany, a complete array of statues of Richard Wagner was stolen within 10 days.


“That’s just the nature of public space. That means when you work as an artist in a public space, you mustn’t complain about what is happening there,” Hörl said. “It ranges from destruction to theft. That’s just how it is.”


Mozart was born on Jan. 27, 1756, in Salzburg, where the Mozarteum Foundation offers concerts, maintains Mozart museums and supports research on him.


“I didn’t want to do a monument of Mozart. There are already enough of these. But I wanted to show his human side, that he was a normal human being despite his genius,” Hörl told The Associated Press.

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