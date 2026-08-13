Baykar executives top taxpayers list again

ANKARA

Selçuk Bayraktar (L) poses with students during a Teknofest event.

Top executives from Turkish defense contractor Baykar and veteran industrialist Mustafa Rahmi Koç emerged as Türkiye’s highest individual taxpayers for the 2025 tax year, official revenue data showed on Aug. 13.

According to figures released by Türkiye’s Revenue Administration following an evaluation of 2025 income and corporate tax declarations, Baykar Chairman Selçuk Bayraktar claimed the top position on the nationwide individual taxpayer list, declaring 2.99 billion Turkish liras ($62.6 million) in income tax.

He was followed in second place by his brother, Baykar Chief Executive Officer Haluk Bayraktar, who declared 2.50 billion liras ($52.4 million). Together, the two defense executives generated a combined individual income tax liability of 5.49 billion liras ($115 million).

Mustafa Rahmi Koç, honorary chairman of major industrial conglomerate Koç Holding, ranked as Türkiye’s third-highest individual taxpayer.

State-run lender Ziraat Bank topped Türkiye’s corporate tax rankings, reporting a high of 70.39 billion liras ($1.47 billion) in tax liability for the 2025 tax period.

The individual tax success of Selçuk and Haluk Bayraktar marks their fifth consecutive year at the peak of Türkiye’s top 100 individual taxpayer list, spanning from 2021 through 2025.