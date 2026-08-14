Türkiye identifies 46,490 mines in Hakkari

HAKKARİ

Mine-clearing operations are continuing in southeastern Türkiye’s Hakkari province, where authorities have identified a total of 46,490 mines across 54.1 million square meters of mined and suspected hazardous areas.

The largest concentration of contaminated land is in the Çukurca district, where long-restricted villages and agricultural fields are now gradually being reopened as security conditions improve.

For decades, vast areas in the region remained inaccessible for years due to armed conflict involving the PKK, which is designated as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

Officials say the ongoing demining effort is aimed at restoring safe access to rural settlements and returning unused land to local communities for agriculture and daily life.

Following improvements in security and the country’s Terror-free Türkiye policy, specialized teams have begun systematic clearance of mines and suspected unexploded ordnance in previously unreachable zones. The work is being carried out under a structured operational plan, with each cleared section undergoing technical safety checks before being handed back for civilian use.

Hakkari Governor İbrahim Taşyapan visited the demining sites in Çukurca and received a detailed briefing from field officials overseeing the operation. He emphasized that the work is essential both for ensuring public safety and for reviving economic activity in rural areas.

“We will gradually clear the mined areas safely and reopen them for use,” Taşyapan said, noting that residents would eventually be able to return to their villages and work their land without fear. He added that authorities are prioritizing both speed and safety in order to complete the operation as efficiently as possible.