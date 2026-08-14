Türkiye’s paid employment rises 2.5 percent in June

ISTANBUL

The number of paid employees in Türkiye’s industry, construction, trade and services sectors increased by 2.5 percent year-on-year in June 2026, reaching 16.33 million, according to official data on Aug. 14.

Among the main sectors, employment in industry declined by 1.1 percent annually to 4.83 million, while the construction sector recorded a 7.1 percent increase to 2.03 million employees. Employment in the trade and services sector rose by 3.5 percent to 9.47 million, showed the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

Within industry, the manufacturing sector posted a 1.3 percent annual decline, with the number of paid employees falling to 448 million.

In the services segment, employment in transportation and storage increased by 5.9 percent year-on-year to 1.39 million employees, while the number of paid employees in accommodation and food service activities rose by 3.2 percent to 1.5 million.

On a monthly basis, the total number of paid employees in industry, construction, trade and services sectors increased by 1 percent in June compared with the previous month.

Employment in industry rose 0.9 percent month-on-month, while construction recorded a 2 percent increase and trade and services posted a 0.8 percent gain.