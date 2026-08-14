Türkiye’s paid employment rises 2.5 percent in June

Türkiye’s paid employment rises 2.5 percent in June

ISTANBUL  
Türkiye’s paid employment rises 2.5 percent in June

 

The number of paid employees in Türkiye’s industry, construction, trade and services sectors increased by 2.5 percent year-on-year in June 2026, reaching 16.33 million, according to official data on Aug. 14.

Among the main sectors, employment in industry declined by 1.1 percent annually to 4.83 million, while the construction sector recorded a 7.1 percent increase to 2.03 million employees. Employment in the trade and services sector rose by 3.5 percent to 9.47 million, showed the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

Within industry, the manufacturing sector posted a 1.3 percent annual decline, with the number of paid employees falling to 448 million.

In the services segment, employment in transportation and storage increased by 5.9 percent year-on-year to 1.39 million employees, while the number of paid employees in accommodation and food service activities rose by 3.2 percent to 1.5 million.

On a monthly basis, the total number of paid employees in industry, construction, trade and services sectors increased by 1 percent in June compared with the previous month.

Employment in industry rose 0.9 percent month-on-month, while construction recorded a 2 percent increase and trade and services posted a 0.8 percent gain.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Office rents in Istanbul rise 13 percent

Office rents in Istanbul rise 13 percent
LATEST NEWS

  1. Office rents in Istanbul rise 13 percent

    Office rents in Istanbul rise 13 percent

  2. Hormuz risks raise Ceyhan’s potential as global oil hub

    Hormuz risks raise Ceyhan’s potential as global oil hub

  3. Türk Telekom technology supports Turkish football

    Türk Telekom technology supports Turkish football

  4. Türkiye attracts $4.2 bln in FDI in January-June

    Türkiye attracts $4.2 bln in FDI in January-June

  5. THY expands its China network with Chengdu

    THY expands its China network with Chengdu
Recommended
Türk Telekom technology supports Turkish football

Türk Telekom technology supports Turkish football
Türkiye attracts $4.2 bln in FDI in January-June

Türkiye attracts $4.2 bln in FDI in January-June
THY expands its China network with Chengdu

THY expands its China network with Chengdu
Istanbul tears down 10,000 structures a year for urban transformation

Istanbul tears down 10,000 structures a year for urban transformation
Türkiye expands, modernizes railway network over 24 years

Türkiye expands, modernizes railway network over 24 years
First operating license for foreign-owned brokerage issued in 34 years

First operating license for foreign-owned brokerage issued in 34 years
Istanbul office rents reach record high in post-pandemic rebound

Istanbul office rents reach record high in post-pandemic rebound
WORLD Iran says Qatar captured three pilots, calls for their release

Iran says Qatar captured three pilots, calls for their release

Iran has asked the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to intervene over three air force pilots it says have been held in Qatar since their aircraft were shot down during the war with the United States and Israel in March.
ECONOMY Office rents in Istanbul rise 13 percent

Office rents in Istanbul rise 13 percent

Prime office rents in Istanbul increased by 13 percent year over year, reaching $52 per square meter per month, according to a Cushman & Wakefield’s report.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe to clash with Lyon for Champions League spot

Fenerbahçe to clash with Lyon for Champions League spot

Anderson Talisca converted a second-half penalty to guide Fenerbahçe into the UEFA Champions League playoff round with a 1-0 victory over Sturm Graz on Aug. 11 night, completing a 3-0 aggregate triumph.
﻿