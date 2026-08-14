Trump announces tariffs of up to 100 pct on imported drones

Trump announces tariffs of up to 100 pct on imported drones

WASHINGTON
Trump announces tariffs of up to 100 pct on imported drones

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced tariffs of up to 100 percent on imports of unmanned drones and their components to reduce U.S. reliance on imports in an industry dominated by China.

Trump justified the decision on national security grounds, according to a White House statement on Aug. 13.


Those with a takeoff weight of more than 25 kilograms and with so-called national security capabilities such as thermal cameras and docking stations will be tariffed at 100 percent.


Smaller drones face a 25 percent tariff.


The statement said the tariffs will "encourage increased domestic production" of drones and their components and reduce reliance on foreign supply chains.
Most of the new tariffs are to take effect Sept. 3.


The Chinese company DJI, founded in 2006, has captured more than two-thirds of the global drone market in recent years, according to several studies.


Since 2022, DJI has been on a U.S. list of Chinese companies linked to the country's military and therefore subject to restrictions on access to U.S. technology.


Last week, China announced restrictions on drone exports to the United States and blacklisted six companies in response to trade sanctions imposed by Washington over forced labor and national security concerns.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Office rents in Istanbul rise 13 percent

Office rents in Istanbul rise 13 percent
LATEST NEWS

  1. Office rents in Istanbul rise 13 percent

    Office rents in Istanbul rise 13 percent

  2. Hormuz risks raise Ceyhan’s potential as global oil hub

    Hormuz risks raise Ceyhan’s potential as global oil hub

  3. Türk Telekom technology supports Turkish football

    Türk Telekom technology supports Turkish football

  4. Türkiye attracts $4.2 bln in FDI in January-June

    Türkiye attracts $4.2 bln in FDI in January-June

  5. THY expands its China network with Chengdu

    THY expands its China network with Chengdu
Recommended
Office rents in Istanbul rise 13 percent

Office rents in Istanbul rise 13 percent
Hormuz risks raise Ceyhan’s potential as global oil hub

Hormuz risks raise Ceyhan’s potential as global oil hub
Türk Telekom technology supports Turkish football

Türk Telekom technology supports Turkish football
Türkiye attracts $4.2 bln in FDI in January-June

Türkiye attracts $4.2 bln in FDI in January-June
THY expands its China network with Chengdu

THY expands its China network with Chengdu
Istanbul tears down 10,000 structures a year for urban transformation

Istanbul tears down 10,000 structures a year for urban transformation
Türkiye expands, modernizes railway network over 24 years

Türkiye expands, modernizes railway network over 24 years
WORLD Iran says Qatar captured three pilots, calls for their release

Iran says Qatar captured three pilots, calls for their release

Iran has asked the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to intervene over three air force pilots it says have been held in Qatar since their aircraft were shot down during the war with the United States and Israel in March.
ECONOMY Office rents in Istanbul rise 13 percent

Office rents in Istanbul rise 13 percent

Prime office rents in Istanbul increased by 13 percent year over year, reaching $52 per square meter per month, according to a Cushman & Wakefield’s report.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe to clash with Lyon for Champions League spot

Fenerbahçe to clash with Lyon for Champions League spot

Anderson Talisca converted a second-half penalty to guide Fenerbahçe into the UEFA Champions League playoff round with a 1-0 victory over Sturm Graz on Aug. 11 night, completing a 3-0 aggregate triumph.
﻿